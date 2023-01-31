Adani Group plans independent audit of group companies: Report

Adani Group plans independent audit of cos: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 31 2023, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 07:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File photo

Adani Group is planning to hire one of the "big six" accounting firms to assess its corporate governance and audit practices following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg, Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

Also Read | Hindenburg: Fraud can't be obfuscated by nationalism

The audit will be commissioned after the group's unit, Adani Enterprises Ltd, completes its follow-on public offering, based on which legal options will be decided, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. 

Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Business News

