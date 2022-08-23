Adani group stocks fall; Adani Power decline nearly 5%

Adani group stocks fall; Adani Power, Adani Wilmar decline nearly 5%

Adani Enterprises fell 0.93 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dipped 0.32 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Most of the Adani group stocks ended lower on Tuesday following a report that the conglomerate is "deeply overleveraged" with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses.

Shares of Adani Power fell 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar went lower by 4.73 per cent and Adani Green Energy declined 4.15 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Power and Adani Wilmar hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

Also Read | 'Deeply overleveraged' Adani Group aggressively debt-funding growth: Report

Also, Adani Enterprises fell 0.93 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dipped 0.32 per cent.

However, Adani Transmission jumped 3.23 per cent and Adani Total Gas climbed 1.73 per cent.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 257.43 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,031.30.

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's ports-to-power-to-cement conglomerate is "deeply overleveraged" with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said on Tuesday.

In a report titled 'Adani Group: Deeply Overleveraged', CreditSights said, "In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies."

Starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, the Adani group has diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centres and defence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Stock market
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 