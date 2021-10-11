Adani Group takes over management of Jaipur International Airport

Adani Group takes over management of Jaipur Airport

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 11 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 22:12 ist
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 years.

Airport director J S Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials.

The company took over the airport at 12:00 am Monday.

Balhara said that the company will work on the operations, management and development of the Jaipur airport through PPP mode.

