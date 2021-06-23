Adani Group to run upcoming Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport

Adani Group to run upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is the nodal agency for NMIA coming up at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel in the Raigad district

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 23 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 22:40 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Maharashtra government has approved the concession agreement in favour of Adani Group for the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The state Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Wednesday, presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave its green signal to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) as the new concessionaire to the prestigious Greenfield Airport coming up as a public-private partnership project.

Earlier, the airport was to be developed and operated by GVK which was running the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), but last year it was taken over by AAHL, and the same was approved by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, SEBI, CCI and finally the CIDCO, which is overseeing the mega-project.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is the nodal agency for NMIA coming up at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel in the Raigad district.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Adani Group
Uddhav Thackeray
Navi Mumbai

What's Brewing

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

 