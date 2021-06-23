Adani Group to run upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Maharashtra government has approved the concession agreement in favour of Adani Group for the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The state Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Wednesday, presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave its green signal to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) as the new concessionaire to the prestigious Greenfield Airport coming up as a public-private partnership project.
Earlier, the airport was to be developed and operated by GVK which was running the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), but last year it was taken over by AAHL, and the same was approved by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, SEBI, CCI and finally the CIDCO, which is overseeing the mega-project.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is the nodal agency for NMIA coming up at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel in the Raigad district.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures
Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest
Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight
Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics
Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up
NASA is sending detergent to space, for science