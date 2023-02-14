Adani Groups seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi's IHC: Report

Adani seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi IHC: Report

Adani Group’s top-level representatives returned to Abu Dhabi on Monday for discussions

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 14 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Even as stocks of the Adani Group are yet to recover from a rout that plunged its market valuation after US short-seller Hindenburg Research's damaging report, the company has now reached out to Abu Dhabi's International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into its flagship company Adani Enterprises, as per The Economic Times report.

The group is seeking a $1-$1.5 billion infusion of ‘confidence capital’, people familiar with the talks told the publication and top-level representatives returned to Abu Dhabi on Monday for further discussions. Several senior representatives led by chairman Gautam Adani and Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh have been in the Middle East last week. However, the talks are still in preliminary stages.

Also Read | Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout

The group also held meetings with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and other sovereign wealth funds (SWF) of Abu Dhabi, according to the report and investors have shown interest in the Mumbai International Airport, newly acquired cement companies or Adani Port and SEZ.

Recently, IHC had agreed to invest around $400 million in Adani Enterprises' follow-on share sales but the funds were later returned after the company pulled back its proposal. Previously, three Adani group companies received about $2 billion from IHC.

Adani Group stocks have lost around Rs 10.2 lakh crore or about 53 per cent of their combined market cap since January 24, when US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research through its report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

