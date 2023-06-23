Adani joint venture raises $213 million to build data centers

Adani Enterprises said on Friday that a joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its under-construction data centers.
The capital will be used to finance two data centers in the cities of Chennai and Noida, with an aggregate capacity of 67 megawatts (MW), the company said in a statement.
Also read | Adani Group statements to investors draw US regulatory scrutiny
The JV, called AdaniConneX, will seek to build a 1 GW clean energy data center platform by 2030, with investments planned across the country, the company added.
Lenders including ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the financing facility.
