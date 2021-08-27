Adani, L&T, others vie to build launch vehicles: Report

Adani, L&T, others vie to build ISRO's launch vehicles: Report

The contract to be the licensed producer of the PSLV is likely to be awarded by the end of 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 18:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special arrangement

Adani Group and L&T, as separate consortiums, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), as a single firm, are competing to acquire a PSLV contract to build 5 launch vehicles, making it the first time any entity other than ISRO will be involved in building a launch vehicle, according to a Times of India report.

The report further mentions that the contract to be the licensed producer of the PSLV is likely to be awarded by the end of 2021.

All three entities had placed their bids for the same on July 30 after NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) had issued a request for proposal (RFP) on the contract. NSIL is a PSU that is functioning under the Department of Space (DoS).

“There were five players who responded to the expression of interest (EOI); three have submitted bids after the RFP just over three weeks ago,” a senior official told the publication.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and L&T have formed one group, while Adani-Alpha Design, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) have formed the other group for this.

NSIL Managing Director and Chairman Radhakrishnan D said that the techno-commercial evaluation was under way, after which the bids will be opened. He added that he was hopeful of completing the process in a "couple of months."

The contract, along with strengthening the Make in India initiative, also aims at expanding ISRO’s capabilities, the report added.

