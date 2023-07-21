Adani meets SL Prez, proposes green hydrogen project

Adani meets Sri Lankan President, proposes green hydrogen project

Adani met visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss ongoing projects and the new venture.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:07 ist
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is developing a $700 million container terminal at Colombo Port. Credit: @gautam_adani/Twitter

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday proposed to set up a green hydrogen plant in Sri Lanka, where his conglomerate is already developing a container terminal and a 500 MW wind project.

Adani met visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss ongoing projects and the new venture.

Also read: Gautam Adani plans to convert Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city despite challenges

"Great Honour to have met H.E. President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects in Sri Lanka including continued development of Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project, and extending our renewal energy expertise to produce green Hydrogen," he tweeted.

 

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is developing a $700 million container terminal at Colombo Port, which is a major transshipment hub in South Asia.

The Adani group is also developing the Vizhinjam seaport project in Kerala, just 176 nautical miles from the Colombo port.

The conglomerate's renewable energy firm, Adani Green Energy, is setting up two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn at an investment of $500 million. The projects are to be completed by December 2024.

Green hydrogen is the new project that the billionaire indicated without giving details.

Green hydrogen is considered cleaner than other forms of hydrogen as it is produced by splitting water using renewable energy. Hydrogen emits water vapour when it burns.

Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) is targeting to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Adani
Sri Lanka
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Obedient daughter gets 10 kg tomatoes from Dubai

Obedient daughter gets 10 kg tomatoes from Dubai

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 