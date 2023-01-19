Adani now plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next January 27

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has fixed a price band of Rs 3,112 to Rs 3,276 per FPO equity share for the Rs 20,000-crore further public offering.

The FPO opens on January 27, 2023, and closes on January 31, 2023.

Adani Enterprises proposes to utilise Rs 10,869 crore of the net proceeds of the FPO towards funding capital expenditure requirements of some of its subsidiaries in relation to certain projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem; improvement works of certain existing airport facilities; and construction of greenfield expressway.

Adani Enterprises also proposes to utilise Rs 4,165 crore to repay in full or part, certain borrowings of the company and three of its subsidiaries, namely, Adani Airport Holding Limited, Adani Road Transport Limited, and Mundra Solar Limited.

The rest will be utilised towards general corporate purposes. Bids can be made for a minimum of 4 FPO Equity Shares and in multiples of 4 FPO Equity Shares thereafter.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date.

The Retail Portion of the offer will be at a discount of Rs 64 per FPO Equity Share for retail investors and such discount should be considered as part of the red herring prospectus dated January 18, 2023 (RHP) and should be read in conjunction with the RHP.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the offer are ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Private Ltd.

The FPO Equity Shares offered through the RHP are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.