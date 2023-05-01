Adani-owned NDTV profit plunges about 98% on weak advertising demand

Adani-owned NDTV profit plunges about 98%

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru ,
  • May 01 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Indian broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), part of the embattled Adani Group, posted a 97.6 per cent plunge in quarterly profit on Monday due to weak advertising demand.

The results come as businesses worldwide look to rein in costs such as advertising to ride out an economic downturn caused by persistently high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

NDTV reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.9 million ($72,206.58) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 241.6 million a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 35.5 per cent to Rs 669.6 million due to a "slowdown in global advertisement spend," the media company said. Total expenses rose 5.9 per cent, driven by production and services costs.

NDTV and other Adani Group-owned companies have seen their share prices take a beating since US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 raised concerns about the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens. Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Shares of NDTV have fallen about 33 per cent since then, while the Nifty Media index has declined 9.69 per cent during the same period.

Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group holds an about 64.7 per cent stake in NDTV through RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial after a contentious battle last year.

Last month, rival TV18 Broadcast Ltd, owned by Reliance Industries Ltd, also reported a slump in quarterly profit, citing lower-than-expected advertising revenue.

