Adani Power board approves delisting from BSE, NSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 14:49 ist
Logo of Adani Group.

Adani Power board on Monday approved the proposal to delist the company’s equity shares from stock exchanges.

The company has worked out the floor price of an equity share of Rs 33.82 to buy 96.53 crore scrips with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will seek shareholders nod for delisting on BSE and NSE through a postal ballot.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 37.85 apiece on BSE in afternoon session, down 0.39 per cent from their previous close.

BSE
NSE
Adani Power

