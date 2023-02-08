Adani Power Q3 profit plunges 96% to only Rs 9 crore

Adani Power on Wednesday reported 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for December quarter 2022-23, mainly owing to higher expenses.

In the same period last year, the profit was Rs 218.49 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 8,078.31 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,389.24 crore. Total income rose to Rs 8,290.21 crore from Rs 5,593.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 42.1 per cent and power sale volume of 11.8 Billion Units (BU), as compared to PLF of 41 per cent and power sale volume of 10.6 BU in Q3 FY22.

Operating performance for Q3 FY23 includes the performance of the 1,200 MW power plant of Mahan Energen Ltd, which was acquired in March 2022.

Operating performance during the quarter under review was constrained mainly due to high prices of imported coal and insufficient domestic fuel availability due to high power demand.

"Adani Power Ltd has consistently demonstrated its superior skills in project execution, excellence in power plant operations, and capabilities in fuel and logistics management, which has helped it turn around stressed power assets acquired under schemes of corporate debt resolution, apart from setting various benchmarks in its greenfield power plants," Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power said in a statement.

With resolution of most of its regulatory issues now, the company is well placed in terms of liquidity to meet its present commitments and growth requirements, he added.

Adani Power, with its strategically located and efficient power plants, is poised to gain maximum advantage from India’s growing power demand and provide stable, reliable and affordable power supply, while ensuring the betterment of communities around it, he opined.

The proposed 'Scheme for Amalgamation of Adani Power' with six of its operating subsidiaries has received approval of its secured creditors. The amalgamation process is expected to be completed shortly, it stated.