Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement: Report

Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt: Report

The embattled Adani Group last year acquired Holcim AG's cement businesses in India – Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd – for $10.5 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 10 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 20:16 ist
Gautam Adani. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Gautam Adani is seeking to sell a stake in Ambuja Cement for about $450 million, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani on Thursday made a formal request to international lenders to sell 4 per cent to 5 per cent in Ambuja, his cement business, the report said.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The embattled Adani Group last year acquired Holcim AG's cement businesses in India – Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd – for Rs 86 thousand crore ($10.5 billion), its largest-ever acquisition.

Read | Adani Group pre-pays over Rs 7,300 crore worth share-backed financing

Adani's latest move comes as the group seeks to rebuild investor confidence and allay concerns about its debt by pre-paying loans, in the aftermath of a scathing US short-seller report.

Hindenburg Research's report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged "substantial" debt levels, which the group has denied.

Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Ambuja Cements closed down 1.7 per cent, while ACC ended down 0.7 per cent on Friday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Adani
Adani Group
Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Adani report
Ambuja Cement

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

 