Adani Wilmar to be dropped from S&P BSE IPO index

Asia Index Pvt Ltd said on Friday Adani Wilmar Ltd will be dropped from the S&P BSE IPO index.

Asia Index, which is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and India's BSE Ltd, said the reconstitution will be effective from Feb. 20.