Adani Wilmar's m-cap crosses Rs 50,000 crore

Adani Wilmar's m-cap crosses Rs 50,000 crore

On NSE, the scrip rallied 19.99% to the upper price band of Rs 386.25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 21:48 ist
Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Wilmar Ltd's market capitalisation on Thursday crossed over Rs 50,000 crore on NSE and the shares zoomed as much as nearly 20 per cent to lock in upper circuit limit.

On NSE, the scrip rallied 19.99 per cent to the upper price band of Rs 386.25.

As per NSE data, market capitalisation of the company stood at over Rs 50,200 crore.

The scrip closed with gains for the third consecutive session since it made its debut on the exchanges on Tuesday.

On BSE, the shares surged 19.99 per cent on Thursday to lock in upper circuit limit of Rs 381.8 apiece.

Its valuation was pegged at Rs 49,621.73 crore.

In terms of volume, over 58.86 lakh shares were traded on BSE while more than 2.09 lakh scrips exchanged hands on NSE.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani group and Singapore's Wilmar group.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Adani Wilmar
NSE
BSE
Stocks
shares
Markets

What's Brewing

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 