Adidas to be new kit sponsor for Indian cricket team

In 2020, the BCCI had signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2023, 12:02 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 12:25 ist
Adidas would become the new kit sponsor of the national team. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday that German sportswear giant Adidas would become the new kit sponsor of the national team.

Reports in local media earlier this year had said that a deal was closed and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the move on Twitter without providing financial details or the length of the contract.

Also Read: Big One: BCCI could earn $1.15 billion in revenue share from ICC during 2023-2027 cycle

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor," Shah tweeted.

"We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas." 

In 2020, the BCCI had signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.

 

