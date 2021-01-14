Aequs, UFlex get final nod for investment in Dharwad

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday stated that the Finance Department and the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have given final approvals to set up consumer durables and appliances cluster by Aequs SEZ Private Limited, and packaging material industry by UFlex Limited, near Dharwad.

"Initial works to develop these two facilities are expected to begin within a month. Aequs will invest Rs 3,524 crore to develop consumer durables and appliances cluster on 358 acres of land at Itigatti, which will be the first of its kind in the state. UFlex will invest Rs 1,464 crore for its plant on 50 acres of land at Mummigatti," he said.

Along with its own unit, Aequs would bring nearly 100 more companies at the cluster, and this project would create nearly 20,000 jobs. UFlex would also create upto 1,000 jobs. They have been asked to employ local workers, except for highly-skilled jobs if local candidates are not available. In addition to facilities mentioned in the new industrial policy, these industries would get 25 per cent subsidy on capital investment, and 2 per cent incentive on turnover, Shettar noted.

A proposal to set up an FMCG cluster in Dharwad district is also submitted to the Finance Department. He added that Rs 7,500 crore investment and creation of one lakh jobs are expected in a phased manner.

On Cabinet expansion

Shettar said discontent among some legislators is natural during the Cabinet expansion, and the party would resolve all such issues. They should not express discontent in public, but should discuss it at the party's forum.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has expanded the Cabinet considering all views, and he would keep promises made by him, he said.