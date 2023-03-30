Aether Industries, Saudi Aramco Technologies ink pact

Aether Industries inks pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies

Aether Industries aims to generate revenue of Rs 150-200 crore from this agreement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 19:23 ist
Saudi Aramco Technologies and Aether had previously developed and validated this manufacturing process on a pre-commercial scale. Credit: Reuters Photo

Specialty chemical manufacturer Aether Industries on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company to manufacture and commercialise the converge polyols technology and product line.

Aether Industries has inked a letter of intent (LoI) with Saudi Aramco Technologies to this effect, according to a statement.

Saudi Aramco Technologies and Aether had previously developed and validated this manufacturing process on a pre-commercial scale.

Aether Industries aims to generate revenue of Rs 150-200 crore from this agreement.

During the last few years, Aether has been working with Aramco on the CRAMS (Contract Research and Manufacturing Services) business model.

Aether will take the same products from the CRAMS business model and commercialise and manufacture them under the Exclusive or Contract Manufacturing business model, the company added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Aramco
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

 