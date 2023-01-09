After 40 years with Amul, R S Sodhi steps down as MD

  Jan 09 2023
R S Sodhi. Credit: Special arrangement

R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand.

When contacted, Sodhi confirmed PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD.

"I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," he said.

Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back and became its Managing Director in June 2010. He was on extension from last two years.

He is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

