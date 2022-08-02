After Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya quits

Months after Ashneer Grover had quit fintech firm BharatPe, co-founder Bhavik Koladiya also parted ways with the company, seeking to spend time on assignments outside the company.

"Bhavik Koladiya has been associated with BharatPe as an Independent Consultant, guiding our Product and Technology teams. His contract tenure ended on July 31, 2022 and he expressed his desire to spend time on other assignments outside BharatPe."

"Bhavik has been one of our biggest advocates and has been an integral part of our journey in becoming one of India's largest fintech companies. While we wish him the very best, we are also sure that he will continue to guide us in the future as well, as and when we need," the company said in a statement.

BharatPe has been plagued with a series of high-profile exits after Grover's, with founding member Satyam Nathani resigning in July. The company had lost chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma and head of institutional debt partnerships, Chandrima Dhar, prior to Nathani.