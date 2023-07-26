After Prosus, Peak XV calls out Byju’s misgovernance

Following steps taken by other Byju’s investors, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India), in a letter to its own investors, indicated that the investment firm is planning to mark down the valuation of India’s once most valued unicorn, a source close to the development told DH.

The embattled edtech giant, which was once valued at $22 billion after its last equity funding, had its valuation slashed to a low of $5.1 billion by Prosus last month. Now its second biggest shareholder is also looking to markdown Byju’s valuation significantly in the next reporting cycle owing to a lack of clarity on its up-to-date audited financials. The source didn’t specified what the revised valuation would be.

Also Read | Byju’s to improve corporate governance after public callout by Prosus

Byju’s is yet to file its financial statements for FY22, and had filed FY21 financials after an 18-month delay in September 2022, reporting a loss Rs 4,588 crore compared to a revenue of Rs 2,280 crore, which has been a point of contention with investors, auditors and government agencies. Byju’s founder Raveendran Byju had told investors last month that the updated financials for FY22 will be filed by September and those for FY23 by December.

Last month, Peak XV’s managing director GV Ravishankar, along with representatives from Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, had stepped down from Byju’s board of directors, highlighting the gravity of governance concerns the company is facing.

Peak XV, which has a 7 per cent stake, has now clarified that the decision was taken due to an array of management issues concerning internal processes, governance and auditing.

Despite repeated efforts by investors to receive accurate information about the company’s financials and multiple concerns raised regarding the lack of transparency, internal controls and governance processes, the shareholders were unable to bring meaningful change to the company due to their limited rights and the higher degree of control exercised by the founder, the investor told its liquidity providers sometime last week.

On Tuesday, Dutch investor Prosus, which holds a 9.6 per cent stake, pointed to similar concerns regarding the company’s lack of transparency as the reason behind its exit from the board.

In June, Byju’s auditor Deloitte had also stepped down from its role citing delays in financial reporting for FY22. The company has since hired BDO as its auditor for the next five years.

The company is also being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate, ministry of corporate affairs and EPFO (Employee Provident Fund Organisation) over alleged violations of various regulations, only adding to a host of issues that the company has come under the scanner for over the past year.

This has culminated in an inability to secure fresh funding, which would provide some relief to the cash-strapped startup fighting a legal battle with its American lenders over a $1.2 billion Term B Loan.