AI flight returns following suspected technical snag

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 24 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Port Blair-bound Air India flight returned here due to a "suspected technical snag" before resuming its journey later, officials said. There were 115 passengers onboard the aircraft. An Air India spokesperson said the flight first took off at 8.42 AM and then came back at 9.38 AM due to a "suspected technical snag."

"After inspection by engineers, the plane again took off at 11.23 AM," the official added.

Air India
technical snag
India News

