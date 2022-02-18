Air India cautions against advertisement claiming to have developed prototype app for the airline

Air India on Thursday said it is contemplating action with respect to an advertisement claiming to have developed a prototype of an app, especially for the airline.

In a public notice, Tatas-owned Air India said the prototype app has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India.

"Air India has not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app nor have we engaged their services for any digital activity," it said.

According to the notice, any data collected through QR Code/App of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misuse or financial implications arising out of this.

"Air India is contemplating suitable action against the issuer of the advertisement," the notice said.

The notice was tweeted by Air India from its official handle.

