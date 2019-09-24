Air India fined Rs 47,000 for serving non-veg to couple

Air India, on Tuesday, was fined Rs 40,000 for serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian couple during their journey from Chicago to New Delhi, according to a report by India Today.

A district consumer forum had asked the airline to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. However, the Punjab Consumer Disputes Redressal commission increased the fine by four times to Rs 40,000. It further asked Air India to pay Rs 7,000 as legal expenses to the consumer.

The incident took place when Chandra Mohan Pathak and his wife were served a non-vegetarian meal during their journey. After coming to their notice, the couple immediately filed a complaint with the consumer forum.

The airline had challenged the forum's order at the state consumer disputes redressal commission but they lost. The report further mentioned that Air India has been asked to deposit the fine within 30 days.

