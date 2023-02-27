Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also under way

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Read | Air India's order for 470 jets at list price of Rs 5.79 lakh crore

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also under way.

Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. The group is working on becoming a significant international player, he said.

On February 14, Air India announced placing an order for 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft.

Wilson said the funding would be through a combination of various sources.

The Tata Group took over Air India in January last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
civil aviation
Airlines
Business News

What's Brewing

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

 