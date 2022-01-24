Air India likely to be handed over to Tatas by end of this week

Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata Sons as early as this Thursday, culminating in the selling off the national carrier three months after the salt-to-software conglomerate won the bid.

The government had issued the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Tata Sons on October 11 last year, three days after the announcement of the winning bid. On October 25, the Centre signed the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

On October 8 last year, the government announced the Tata Sons' Special Purpose Vehicle M/s Talace Pvt Ltd as the buyer of Air India after bidding of Rs 18,000 crore. The losing bid of SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh quoted Rs 15,100 crore. As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express and 50% stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.

Sources said on Monday that the government may hand over the airline to the Tatas by the end of this week and it could happen as early as January 27. Some more formalities are remaining and work is on to finish those at the earliest, they said.

The government was hoping to close the transaction by December-end after issuing the Letter of Intent (LOI), signing of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and regulatory approvals.

With the new acquisition, the Tatas will be adding one more airline to its fold. It currently operates Vistara in a venture with Singapore Airlines and a budget airline AirAsia India with Malaysia's AirAsia Group. Air India has around 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports and 900 slots overseas.

Last week, the government had appointed senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India to preside over the handing over of the national carrier.

This culminates the government's fresh attempt since 2017 to sell the national carrier, which had gulped Rs 1.10 lakh crore of taxpayer's money since 2009-10. It also marks the first privatisation of a government-owned company since 2003. The government had last sold Balco in 2001 and Hindustan Zinc in 2002, which ran into controversy.

As the 2017 attempt failed to get any interested bidder, the government had in October 2020 sweetened the bid clause relating to the transfer of Air India's debt to the new investor, giving bidders flexibility to decide on the quantum of debt they want to absorb. The bids that came in were made up of 85:15 ratio of debt takeover and upfront cash.

