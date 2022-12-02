Air India resumes Bengaluru-San Francisco direct flights

Air India resumes Bengaluru-San Fran direct flights

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 05:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air India on Friday resumed the operation of its non-stop flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco. The flight will operate thrice a week on Friday, Sunday, and Wednesday with the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The first flight AI 175 left Bengaluru on Friday and the first return flight AI 176 left San Francisco at 9 pm(LT) on Friday. 

The distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is approximately 13,993 km and the cities are at diametrically opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of approximately 13-and-a-half hours. The total flight time on this route will be more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day. 

With the resumption of the flight, Air India’s India-US frequency has gone up to 37 non-stop flights per week.

