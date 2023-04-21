Air India takes green step, minimises usage of single-use plastic across its network

Air India has reduced the usage of single-use plastic by 80 per cent on board all flights across its worldwide network, the airline announced on Friday.

Replacement of plastic zip lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging, plastic straws with paper straws and plastic stirrers with wooden ones besides the introduction of reusable linen bags on board are among the steps taken to achieve the feat.

The airline has also introduced 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags besides completely compostable waste bags.

"The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier’s environmental impact," the airline said in a statement.

Air India has completely removed 500 ml plastic water bottles from all Economy Class seat pockets on wide-body aircraft operating international flights besides a significant reduction in the bulk uplift of 200 ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights which are now only served on pre-set meal trays. The airline has also introduced a water pour service from one-litre water bottles during flights.

"The airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery for Economy Class guests soon, apart from pursuing multiple other opportunities that would further reduce the usage of single-use plastic," the statement said.