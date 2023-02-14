Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

The deal is part of a huge order by Air India for 470 planes which is expected to also include an order for 220 planes from Airbus rival Boeing

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 14 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 17:09 ist
Air India planes. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India has agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus, including 210 narrowbody planes and 40 widebody aircraft, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, the airline's new owner said on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a huge order by Air India for 470 planes which is expected to also include an order for 220 planes from Airbus rival Boeing as it heralds a decade-long expansion and reinvents itself under Tata.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
Air Bus
Business News

What's Brewing

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 