Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

Air India has agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus, including 210 narrowbody planes and 40 widebody aircraft, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, the airline's new owner said on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a huge order by Air India for 470 planes which is expected to also include an order for 220 planes from Airbus rival Boeing as it heralds a decade-long expansion and reinvents itself under Tata.