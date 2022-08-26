Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-Covid level

Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-Covid level

The loss-making airline, which was taken over by Tatas in January this year, has also decided to revise crew layover allowances from September 1

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 26 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 16:32 ist
The airline has much to do to return to profitability. Credit: AFP Photo

Air India will restore salaries that were cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from September 1, according to a communication.

The loss-making airline, which was taken over by Tatas in January this year, has also decided to revise crew layover allowances and meal arrangements from September 1.

In the communication to the employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline "will be restoring the salary reduction for all employees with effect from September 1, 2022".

While the airline has much to do to return to profitability, "sunsetting most of the COVID measures is an important and welcome milestone", he said.

The coronavirus pandemic had significantly impacted the airline industry, and the operators had resorted to cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions, to manage their financials. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Business News
Airlines

What's Brewing

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 