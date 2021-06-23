Air India to resume flight operations from UAE on Thursday

India’s national carrier Air India will resume its flight operations from UAE Thursday onwards, weeks after the nation had suspended incoming flights from India due to the surge in coronavirus cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.
“Effective June 24, 2021 (10:00am) all Air India flights will operate from Terminal-1 of Dubai International Airport (DXB). All passengers booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1,” Air India said in a statement here.
Meanwhile Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2.
On April 24, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.
