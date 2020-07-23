AI to send staff on leave without pay for upto 5 years

Air India to send staff on leave without pay for upto 5 years

  • Jul 23 2020, 08:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from six months to two years, which can be extended up to 5 years, according to ANI.

Air India has constituted a committee for “identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources”. The Committee will submit its report to the regional director’s office by August 11 for review.

More to follow...

