Air travel to get costlier as jet fuel prices rise

Air travel to get costlier as jet fuel prices rise further

The hike is expected to impact aviation companies' finances that are under huge stress amid high debt

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File photo

Air travel is expected to get costlier as oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for the second time in February.

In the national capital, the price of jet fuel was raised to Rs 90,519.79 per kilolitre from Rs 86,038.16 per kilolitre.

In the other metro cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the price was increased to Rs 94,888.70, Rs 88,987.20 and Rs 93,371.18 per kilolitre, respectively.

The hike is expected to impact aviation companies' finances that are under huge stress amid high debt.

Fuel retailers revise jet fuel prices on a fortnightly basis.

At present, fuel based expenses account for over 30 per cent of the overall operating cost of an airline.

India, currently, has some of the world's highest rates of taxation on the ATF which massively drives up the fuel cost component.

The industry has been urging the Centre to include the fuel type in the ambit of GST, similar to the status given to 'Bunker Diesel' which is used in the shipping sector.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

business
ATF
flights
Business News
aviation turbine fuel

What's Brewing

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 