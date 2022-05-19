AirAsia India cuts excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights

AirAsia India cuts baggage fees for connecting flights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 21:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

AirAsia India on Thursday announced that it is offering major discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights till June 30.

Flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India's domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of Rs 100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of Rs 450 per kg when booked online and Rs 500 per kg when booked at the airport, the airline's statement said.

This discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight's departure, it mentioned.

AirAsia India does not operate any international flights. It only operates domestic flights currently.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67 per cent and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group.

Last month, Tatas-owned Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire AirAsia India.

