AirAsia India resumes inflight food and beverage

Budget airline AirAsia India on Saturday said that it has resumed inflight food and beverage service across all its routes.

The move, it said was is in line with relaxations in the regulatory guidelines issued on November 16, which had restricted meal service on flights less than two hours.

"Guests can choose to pre-book their meals from a wide range of veg, non-veg and vegan hot meals and sandwiches or purchase light bites, hot and cold beverages and ready-to-eat meals inflight on flights above 75 minutes."

"For short-haul flights under 75 minutes, guests can choose from a wide range of snacks, ready-to-eat meals and sandwiches."

At present, AirAsia India flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India.

