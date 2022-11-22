AirAsia partners Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi

AirAsia partners Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service

The service will enable travellers on AirAsia India flights to access over 1,000 movies, OTT content, and more

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 22:25 ist
AirAsia flight. Credit: AFP File Photo

AirAsia India in partnership with cloud technology firm Sugarbox has started providing in-flight wi-fi service on all its aircraft, according to a joint statement.

The service will enable travellers on AirAsia India flights to access over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies, and web series episodes, and stream buffer-free content from OTT apps from the system installed in the flight.

"We are delighted to partner with AirAsia India to launch a multi-feature in-flight experience hub - 'AirFlix’. This service will be pivotal in enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers and generating ancillary revenue for the airline, by unlocking an in-air digital economy through commerce and Ads. 'AirFlix' is available across the AirAsia India fleet of 28 aircraft," Sugarbox co-founder Rohit Paranjpe said.

He said AirFlix will be available to all fliers through a local in-flight wi-fi at no extra cost.

According to the statement, the service has launched with a storage capacity of 8 terabytes and will provide a download speed of up to 1 gigabit per second to customers for accessing content.

"We are looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market," AirAsia India's Chief Marketing Officer Siddhartha Butalia said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AirAsia
Business News

What's Brewing

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 