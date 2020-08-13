Airbus expects EU to respond to US tariff

Airbus expects EU to respond to US tariff in aircraft subsidy dispute

  Aug 13 2020
Airbus on Wednesday said it regretted a US decision to keep in place 15 per cent tariff on Airbus aircraft despite European Union actions to comply with World Trade Organization rulings, and said it expected Brussels to defend European interests.

"Airbus profoundly regrets that, despite Europe's recent actions to achieve full compliance, USTR has decided to maintain tariffs on Airbus aircraft -- especially at a time when aviation and other sectors are going through an unprecedented crisis," Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said in a statement.

"Airbus trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all the European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these tariffs." 

