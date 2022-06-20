IATA head sure industry will return to profit in 2023

Airlines group IATA head confident industry will return to profitability in 2023

IATA director general Willie Walsh said that he is 'not concerned' about the current demand and supply environment

Reuters
Reuters, Doha,
  • Jun 20 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 15:21 ist

The head of the world's biggest airline trade body said on Monday that he remains confident that the industry will return to profitability in 2023, even though there may still be a disconnect between capacity and demand until the first quarter.

Speaking on a panel in Doha, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh added that he is "not concerned" about the current demand and supply environment.

