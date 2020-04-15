Airtel appoints Rahul Vatts as chief regulatory officer

Airtel appoints Rahul Vatts as chief regulatory officer

  Apr 15 2020
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has appointed Rahul Vatts as the chief regulatory officer of the company.

He will report to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer – India and South Asia of Bharti Airtel, according to sources.

When contacted, a company spokesperson confirmed the development.

Sources meanwhile said, Vatts will lead the regulatory function and implement practices that comply with the regulatory framework across all lines of business.

Prior to this, Vatts was with Vodafone Idea Ltd., where he was executive vice president - Regulatory and Corporate Affairs. He comes with over 25 years of experience and has previously worked with Idea cellular and AT&T.

He has been part of many industry associations and standardization bodies. 

