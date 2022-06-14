Airtel unveils 20-screen multiplex in metaverse

It offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday unveiled a new Xstream multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform, which is an extension of its premium offering.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

"Airtel's Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners," Shashwat Sharma, Director - Marketing, Airtel, said in a statement.

"We all know people's love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel's Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," Sharma added.

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

It offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse.

The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

