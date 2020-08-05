Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Aug 05 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 20:40 ist
Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2022, it said.

Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the SEBI chairman in March 2017 for three years.

He was earlier this year given a six-month extension till August. 

