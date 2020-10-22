Alembic Pharma JV gets FDA nod for antifungal solution

Alembic Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for antifungal topical solution

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 133 ANDA approvals from the USFDA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 11:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for anti-fungal Tavaborole Topical Solution.

Tavaborole Topical solution is an antifungal indicated for the treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails.

Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tavaborole Topical Solution, five per cent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Aleor had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA. 

"Aleor was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification and hence is eligible for 180 days of shared exclusivity," the company added.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Tavaborole Topical Solution, five per cent, had an estimated market size of $82 million for twelve months ending June 2020.

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 133 ANDA approvals (116 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.35 per cent lower at Rs 993.60 apiece on BSE.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USFDA
BSE

What's Brewing

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

 