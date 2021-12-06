Alibaba appoints Toby Xu as new chief financial officer

Alibaba appoints Toby Xu as new chief financial officer

Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy chief financial officer in July 2019

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 06 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 08:03 ist
Maggie Wu, who helped lead three Alibaba-related company public listings as CFO, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba's board, the company said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company's chief financial officer from April, a move it described as part of the company's leadership succession plan.

Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy chief financial officer in July 2019, Alibaba said.

Wu, who helped lead three Alibaba-related company public listings as CFO, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba's board, the company said.

"We are focused on the long-term, and succession within our management team on every occasion is always in the service of ensuring Alibaba will be stronger and better positioned for the future," Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang said in the statement.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Alibaba
Business News
World news

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 