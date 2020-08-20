Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 17:08 ist
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as its core e-commerce business thrived due to people preferring to shop online for essentials, even as coronavirus-related restrictions eased.

Revenue rose to 153.75 billion yuan ($22.22 billion) in the quarter ended June 30 from 114.92 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 147.77 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Alibaba
China

