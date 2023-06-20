Alibaba picks Eddie Yongming Wu as CEO

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 11:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday that Eddie Yongming Wu, Chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as Chief Executive Officer.

More to follow...

Alibaba
Business News

