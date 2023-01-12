Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth Rs 1,019 crore

Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth Rs 1,019 crore via block deal

Alibaba, which held a 6.26 per cent stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Alibaba Group sold a 3.1 per cent stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm worth Rs 1,019 crore(approx) through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba, which held a 6.26 per cent stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at Rs 536.95 apiece, the source said.

Also Read | Surinder Chawla appointed MD, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank post RBI nod

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8 per cent to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8 per cent as of 2:37 pm IST.

Morgan Stanley advised Alibaba on the deal, the source said.

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Alibaba
Paytm

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 