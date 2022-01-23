All about ELSS

If you are looking for a great tax-saving investment that also offers an opportunity for wealth creation, and has the lowest lock-in period, ELSS is what you need. ELSS or Equity-Linked Saving Scheme is a type of equity mutual fund that invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities.

They qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of India, 1961, and come with a mandatory lock-in period of 3 years.

ELSS funds are diversified equity funds, which invest in listed stocks in specific proportions, depending on the fund’s investment objective. These stocks can be chosen based on industry sectors or market capitalisation, such as large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap.

The fund manager chooses them based on in-depth market research, to deliver optimal risk-adjusted portfolio returns. The objective here is capital appreciation in the long term.

Features of ELSS

ELSS funds can be open-ended or close-ended. In an open-ended scheme, you can invest in an ELSS fund at any time you want to. The mandatory lock-in period is applicable. However, after it ends, redemptions can be made at any time.

However, in any close-ended ELSS scheme, investments take place only during the NFO (New Funds Offer) period. After that, investments are not allowed. After the lock-in period ends and schemes mature, you can liquidate the investment only at a specific time, as declared by the fund.

Investment Options

If you wish to receive a regular income, you can opt for dividend pay-outs. Or, you can opt for the growth option for capital appreciation in the long term. Being an equity-linked investment, your return potential could be higher over longer timeframes. However, this is a market-linked product, which means that there are market risks associated with the investment.

When you sell equity and equity-related investments, following a holding period of 1 year or above, you will need to pay an LTCG (long-term capital gains) tax of 10 per cent. This is applicable on capital gains of more than Rs 1 lakh, without the benefit of indexation. LTCG up to Rs1 lakh is tax-exempted.

If you opt for the dividends option during the lock-in period, that amount will be added to your taxable income and taxed according to your income tax bracket.

There is no upper limit to the amount you can invest in an ELSS fund. However, the minimum investable amount tends to differ across different funds.

Benefits of Investing in ELSS

Despite risks associated with investing in stocks, this type of mutual fund offers multiple benefits that make it a worthwhile option. Some of the key benefits include:

Dual Benefit of Capital Appreciation and Tax Saving: Investments in ELSS offer tax deductible up to Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year, under Section 80C (along with other eligible instruments). ELSS enables savings of up to Rs 46,800 yearly, in taxes in the 30 per cent tax slab.

It also provides an opportunity for corpus creation. This is unlike other 80C investments, such as PPF or FDs, which are fixed-income instruments. ELSS is market-linked and has higher return potential in the medium- to long term.

Thus, it has the potential of generating better inflation-beating returns, compared to other investments.

ELSS has the shortest lock-in period among all 80C investments. Tax-saving FDs have a maturity period of 5 years, while PPFs have a maturity period is 15 years. Other investment options, like ULIPs, usually come with a lock-in period of 5 years. Lock-in-period of 3 years is actually a blessing in disguise as this forcefully embeds a good habit to stay invested for a longer period, limiting investors to take any action due to short-term corrections.

It’s easy to invest in such funds through monthly SIPs or Systematic Investment Plans.

This brings in disciplined investment and regularity while eliminating risk to capital. It also allows you to take advantage of rupee-cost averaging in an automated manner.

This means, you invest a fixed amount of money regularly and mitigate the “timing” aspect, irrespective of the market level. You end up buying more units of investment when prices are prices, and less when prices increase.

Professional fund managers invest your money in a planned and systematic manner to maximise your returns. However, since these funds have equity exposure, there are risks involved. At the same time, since they invest in multiple equities at one time, the risk might be mitigated to some extent.

You can invest in ELSS through the lump-sum mode or the SIP mode. The lump-sum mode is beneficial if you have capital in hand. The SIP route could be useful if you are a first-time investor, don’t have the expertise to track the markets, or don’t have access to a lump-sum amount to commit in one go.

An online investment services account can be opened, where you regularly deposit a fixed amount of money. You can start your investment in an ELSS fund with as little as Rs 1,000.

You can also invest in these funds offline, by submitting an application from the fund office or AMC office. ELSS funds don’t have entry and exit loads, but you will need to pay management fees.

ELSS funds could be a good means of investment for novices, who want to reduce their tax liability as well.

(The writer is Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities)

Check out the latest videos from DH: