All eyes on RBI policy decision now

Indian equity markets continued its positive momentum for the week although in a range-bound manner.

Post the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of the corporate tax cut, the markets rallied over the two trading sessions and then settled in a narrow range of 200 points as investors restored to profit-booking amid mixed global and domestic cues.

While on the positive side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in the US, said that the government may be coming out with more measures to boost the economy, on the negative side, concern over fresh NPA issues emerged during the week.

On the global front, the US President Donald Trump suggested that a deal between US-China could happen sooner, which boosted the market sentiments, but it got faded when political uncertainty in the US increased after Democrats in the US House of Representatives said that they intended to launch an impeachment probe of President Trump.

Nifty 50 closed at 11,512, while Sensex closed at 38,820, both with gains of 2.1% for the week.

This is biggest gains in four months. However, buying interest was seen only in a few select heavyweight counters and few mid-cap counters. NSE Midcap Index was down 0.4% for the week, while, NSE Small Cap saw a very marginal gain, up only 0.7%.

On the sector front, financial services, FMCG, private banks and energy sector were up 3-4%, while infra was up 2.1%. However, PSU banks were down 5.8% while pharma was down 3.6%. IT, metals and realty were down 1.4-1.7% and auto was down 0.7%.

FIIs turned net buyers during the week post corporate tax cut and bought equities worth Rs 2.037 crore.

DIIs, on the other hand, continued to remain, net buyers, having bought equities worth Rs 800 crore during the week.

On Friday evening, FM would be holding a press conference post her meeting with ministry officials related to infrastructure, to understand what measures can be taken to boost the economy, which is at a six-year low.

Going forward, the key event to watch out for will be RBI monetary policy scheduled on Oct 4th. Even Auto sales volume numbers would start coming from October 1.

On the global front, key monitorables would be political situation in the US, US-China trade deal, geopolitical tensions, oil and rupee movement.

Markets would also watch out for more measures from FM and how the government plans to bridge the shortfall in revenues due to the recent corporate tax cuts.

Technically, Nifty formed Long Legged Doji on a weekly scale with the upper and lower shadow which suggests buying is seen at lower levels while resistance is intact at higher zones.

Now it has to continue to hold above 11,500 zones to witness an up move towards 11,660 then 11,750 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11,450 then 11,380 levels.

