All in 159 days: BSE-listed companies' valuation surges from $500 billion to $3 trillion

  • May 24 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 23:24 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leading bourse BSE marked yet another milestone on Monday, with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange touching $3-trillion mark from just $125 billion in less than two decades.

The journey from $125 billion in March 2002 to $500 billion in August 2005 was covered in over three years.

Notwithstanding pandemic woes, the market capitalisation (m-cap) shot up to $2.5 trillion on December 16, 2020. On Monday, the valuation touched $3 trillion and the time taken was only 159 days.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past $1-trillion mark on May 28, 2007.

The journey from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached $2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from $1.5-trillion level. From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the $2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

It reached a new milestone of $3-trillion mark on Monday, i.e. May 24, 2021.

Interestingly, it took 14 years for the total market valuation of BSE-listed firms to reach  $3 trillion from just  $1 trillion on May 28, 2007.

The data was shared by BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on Twitter.

"Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached USD 3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey," Chauhan tweeted in the morning.

"Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers,69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies," he said. 

