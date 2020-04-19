All types of retailers should be allowed home delivery: RAI

All types of retailers should be allowed delivery: RAI

  • Apr 19 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 17:10 ist
AFP photo for representation

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Sunday said the government's home delivery permissions need to be broad based and all types of retailers, including neighbourhood stores, should be allowed to operate.

The retailers' body said allowing neighbourhood stores and large essential products' chain retailers to do home delivery will help fulfil consumer needs in these trying times and play a part in enhancing social distancing.

"As RAI, we believe that to fulfil consumer needs in these trying times, rules for direct customer delivery need to be broad based and all types of retailers, including neighbourhood stores, should be allowed to operate," RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.

Such a move, he said, "will allow retailers to support smooth implementation of social distancing norms, through contactless delivery, strict hygiene and safety standards, for such work from home essentials as mobiles, laptops, infant garments and household supplies".

Arguing that neighbourhood stores and large essential products chain retailers have "done a great service to the nation thus far", he said that "widening of the essential products categories will help us support government's steps to ensure safety of its people while also enabling movement of goods required for economic activity".

